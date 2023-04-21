Muscatine man found dead in vehicle on Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Muscatine Police responded to a report of a medical emergency on Thursday, and upon arrival officers found a man dead inside his vehicle in a parking lot.
The report came in around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of 412 Cleveland. By the time officers arrived, an adult man was found dead inside a vehicle in that parking lot.
Police say that while the cause of death is unknown, foul play is not suspected.
The case is under investigation, and those with any information can contact Detective Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.