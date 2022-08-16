Muscatine family displaced after mobile home fire; one person injured

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A family has been displaced after a mobile home fire in Muscatine, leaving one family member injured and two cats dead.
The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a fire at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the home's rear window. Crews were able to knock down the body of the fire within minutes.
One occupant was injured, and two cats were killed in the fire. There's no word on the extent of the person's injuries.
There was fire damage to the rear bedroom and smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure. Additional investigation revealed that the smoke detectors in the home didn't activate.
Approximately $20,000 worth of damage was sustained due to fire and smoke. $10,000 worth of damage was done to the home itself and $10,000 of damage was to contents of the home.