Muscatine family displaced after fire destroys their home

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Muscatine family has been displaced after a late night fire destroyed their home.
The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received the call of a fire at 12:28 a.m. Friday morning for a fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue.
Once on scene, Muscatine firefighters found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes. Crews remained on scene for an additional 2.5 hours to put out hot spots.
A husband, wife, and two children were home at the time of the fire, but were uninjured. The husband was assessed for smoke inhalation but was not transported to a hospital.
The house is considered a total loss, with estimates over $200,000. Red Cross is assisting the family.
18 firefighters were on scene, including Fruitland Fire who responded via automatic aid. The Muscatine Fire Department was also assisted by four officers from the Muscatine Police Department. No injuries were reported.