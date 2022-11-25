Multiple Marion businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage patrons

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple businesses in Marion have been issued citations for selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.
The Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks to 29 businesses on Wednesday.
The following businesses were issued citations for selling alcohol to underage patrons:
- Beans, Teas and Other Things
- La Cantina Bar and Grill
- Town Place Suites
- Your Pie
- Zoey’s Pizzeria
- Eva’s Mexican Restaurant
- Naso's Pizza
- Napoli’s
- Carlos O'Kelly’s
- Mandarin Spice Buffet & Grill
- Edison Restaurant and Pub
In total, 11 of the 29 businesses were cited. The fines cost $645 plus court costs and a surcharge.