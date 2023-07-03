Multiple injuries reported in boat explosion at Lake Rathbun

MORAVIA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Five people were injured after a boat explosion at Lake Rathbun on Sunday, the Iowa DNR announced on Monday.
A boat motor explosion happened during start-up at Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun around 3:00 PM on Sunday.
An adult woman sustained moderate to severe burns and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital. An adult man and three minors were transported by ambulance to MercyOne in Centerville for minor burn-related wounds.
The Iowa DNR is reminding boaters to stay safe by wearing life jackets, designating a sober driver and keeping a fire extinguisher on board at all times.