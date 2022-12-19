Multiple departments respond to semi fire on I-80 Sunday night

OXFORD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple departments responded to a semi fire on I-80 near Oxford on Sunday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Williamsburg Fire Department (WFD), they were requested to assist the Oxford Fire Department at 6:35 p.m. The semi fire was located at the 230 mile marker, which is near the Oxford exit.
The WFD arrived on scene by 6:38 p.m. and deployed multiple attack lines to contain the fire. The fire was on the "rear of the enclosed tractor."
The fire was knocked out and crews left the scene shortly before 8:00 p.m.