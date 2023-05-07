Multiple city departments fighting large fire at Cedar Falls compost facility; site closed indefinitely

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Firefighters and other city officials will likely spend the entire day fighting a large fire that has temporarily closed the compost facility in Cedar Falls.
Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek says a bicyclist riding on the trails discovered the fire inside the locked gates around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The bicyclist reported flames as high as eight-feet tall on a large brush pile near the center of the facility, located near East Main and Lincoln Streets in an area of the city known as North Cedar.
Zolondek says when firefighters arrived, they estimated the fire to be half the size of a football field.
As of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, multiple units were at the site working to put the fire out. Firefighters were shuttling in water because there are no fire hydrants in that part of town. Public Works staff were using large machinery to move the brush, and the city was working with private contractors to pump water from a nearby pond.
Fire crews were also busy dousing adjacent brush piles to limit the spread of the large fire.
"The effort to extinguish and control this fire is expected to last all day," Zolondek said in a press release.
Because of the fire, the Cedar Falls compost site will be closed until further notice.