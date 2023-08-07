Multi-vehicle crash on I-380 impacting morning commute in Cedar Rapids

UPDATE: At 7:43 a.m., the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed the southbound lanes had reopened.
Original Story - Posted at 6:53 a.m.:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The morning commute on I-380 may take a little longer than usual this morning.
Traffic is being slowed by a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes near the 42nd Street interchange. The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting the left lane is blocked near Exit 23, causing about a five-minute delay.
No word yet on how the crash happened or if there are any injuries.
The is a developing story. Check back for additional information.