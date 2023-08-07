 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash on I-380 impacting morning commute in Cedar Rapids

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Police Lights Pixabay Credit

UPDATE: At 7:43 a.m., the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed the southbound lanes had reopened.

Original Story - Posted at 6:53 a.m.:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The morning commute on I-380 may take a little longer than usual this morning.

Traffic is being slowed by a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes near the 42nd Street interchange. The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting the left lane is blocked near Exit 23, causing about a five-minute delay.

No word yet on how the crash happened or if there are any injuries.

The is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

