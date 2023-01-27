Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 20 near Wellsburg

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- A crash is impacting traffic in northern Grundy County.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting that Highway 20 near Wellsburg is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near Wellsburg. Officials have closed the highway between Highway 14 west of Dike and Hardin County Road D-35, eight miles east of Owasa.
The highway was reported to be partially snow-covered at the time of the crash.
There's no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.
Officials haven't said how long they expect the highway to be closed.