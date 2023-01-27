 Skip to main content
...Area of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Overnight Friday into
Saturday...

.A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is
expected to develop Friday night into Saturday over portions of
central into northern Iowa. Snowfall will spread in from the west
overnight Friday, expanding eastward. Heaviest snowfall is
expected to fall in an east west oriented band around the Highway
20 to Highway 3 corridors, where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or
greater will be possible, especially west of Interstate 35. Heavy
snowfall rates of an inch an hour or greater is likely within the
heaviest banding. Snowfall will then exit eastward Saturday
afternoon and evening.

It remains possible for the axis of heaviest snowfall to shift
outside of the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors. Monitor forecast
updates for any possible shifts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 20 near Wellsburg

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa State Patrol road closed
Iowa State Patrol

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- A crash is impacting traffic in northern Grundy County.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting that Highway 20 near Wellsburg is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near Wellsburg. Officials have closed the highway between Highway 14 west of Dike and Hardin County Road D-35, eight miles east of Owasa.

The highway was reported to be partially snow-covered at the time of the crash.

There's no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.

Officials haven't said how long they expect the highway to be closed.

