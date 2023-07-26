 Skip to main content
Mount Vernon native, former local priest returns home to lead Dubuque Archdiocese

Archbishop Thomas Zinkula named to lead Dubuque Archdiocese

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pope Francis has appointed Most Reverend Thomas R. Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport, as Archbishop of Dubuque.

The Archbishop-elect is scheduled to be installed as the archdiocese’s eleventh archbishop on Oct 18.

The Most Rev. Richard E. Pates, Bishop Emeritus of Des Moines, has served as Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese since April 4. He will continue in that role until Zinkula’s installation.

Zinkula was born April 19, 1957 and grew up on a farm outside of Mount Vernon.

He graduated from Cornell College with an undergraduate degree in mathematics, economics and business. He received his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1983. He attended Catholic University in Washington, DC, where he earned a master’s degree in theology in 1990 and was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque the same year.  In 1998, he received a licentiate in Canon Law from St. Paul’s University, Ottawa, Canada. 

Pope Francis appointed Zinkula Bishop of Davenport in 2017.

In his past archdiocesan assignments, Zinkula has served faith communities Dubuque, Rickardsville, Balltown, Sherrill, Holy Cross, Luxemburg, and Cedar Rapids. He also served as judge and judicial vicar for the Archdiocesan Metropolitan Tribunal, and rector for St. Pius X Seminary in Dubuque.

