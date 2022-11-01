Motorist saves kids from house fire

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWWL) -- Four siblings are alive today thanks to a man who made a wrong turn.
He was driving by their house in Omaha, Nebraska when it started to go up in flames. That's when he sprung into action.
Captured on Ring Doorbell video, you can see the Lehman family's home turn into an inferno.
"There's a fire, you got to get out!"
Brendon Birt is the man in the video, pounding on windows on the side of the house.
Birt said, "Like every second that was going by was just getting worse."
Birt says he took a wrong turn down this road in Red Oak, and just happened to see the fire starting.
"I just felt like somebody was in there because it was so late at night, you know? I just knew that I had to act quick."
Inside, three children were home with their 22-year-old brother. The screaming and banging woke them up.
One of the people saved from the house fire, Christopher Lehman, said, "They came out the door. Like, I just felt like- I just wanted to break down and cry. Like, I don't even know these people here."
And what felt like an eternity after that, the oldest sibling escaped just in time.
Bryce Harrison said he, "Walked up into an oven of heat and flames on the front, the front wall."
The children's parents were out of town when they got the call.
Tender Lehman, the mother, said, "I'm so incredibly grateful, (for sure). My kids wouldn't have made it man."
Sadly, five dogs didn't make it out, two others survived. The house is a total loss.
Tender says that they will be able to move forward, together, thanks to Birt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.