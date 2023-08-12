Motorcyclist killed in I-380 crash near Evansdale

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County.
The crash happened Friday just before 7 p.m. on I-380, just east of Evansdale.
Black Hawk County sheriff's officials said the southbound motorcycle went of the pavement and entered the median, where it ran into cable barriers along the northbound lanes.
The 53-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the collision. He was transported to a Waterloo hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.
Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
Officials said a passing northbound vehicle sustained some minor damage when it hit debris from the crash. No one in the vehicle was injured.
The crash closed a portion of the I-380 near the Gilbertville interchange for nearly three hours. The closed part of the interstate was reopened around 9:45 p.m.