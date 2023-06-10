Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- A motorcyclist is recovering after being injured in a crash in Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue intersection.
While heading north on Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls police said the motorcyclist collided with a passenger vehicle turning south onto Hudson from Ridgeway. The collision threw the motorcyclist off of his bike.
First responders took the motorcyclist to the hospital.
Cedar Falls Public Safety, Waterloo Police, Iowa State Patrol, MercyOne Paramedics and Rasmussen Towing responded to the crash.