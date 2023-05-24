Motorcycle Awareness Month: How officials say you can safely share the roads

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and officials expect to see more motorcycles riding along Iowa roadways ahead of and during Memorial Day.
With more people expected to drive for their Memorial Day vacation plans, a local non-profit is raising awareness to keep everyone safe on the highway.
A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa focuses on driver safety, helping people share the roadways with everyone.
Members are making a big push ahead of the holiday weekend to reduce the number of accidents.
That includes A.B.A.T.E.'s 'Share the Roads' program. That program offers ways to help drivers understand a motorcyclist's needs and rights on the highway.
Share the Roads Coordinator Megan Murphy said the first step is recognizing how bikers ride to keep themselves and others safe in traffic.
"As a motorcyclist we give ourselves enough gap in front of a vehicle and or behind a vehicle, that gap is not for you to cut us off," said Murphy. "If motorcyclists are in the center lane, they are actually trying to get a look at oncoming traffic. They want oncoming traffic to notice them."
Murphy said typically the way most motorcyclists ride is for their own safety, as well as everyone else's safety as well.
"How a motorcyclist rides in a lane determines the traffic around them," said Murphy.
For more information on A.B.A.T.E. or how you can get involved in your districts events you can click here.