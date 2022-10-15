Motorcycle accident in Cedar Rapids injures one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was injured Saturday evening after they crashed their motorcycle while driving along the interstate.
Emergency response teams arrived to northbound section of I-380 near Highway 30 for the accident. The northbound lanes of I-380 were shutdown while they tended to the victim. The driver of the motorcycle appeared to be the only one involved in the accident.
A helicopter was flown in to perform medical response at the scene. At this time, we don't know their condition.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department posting on their Facebook page that the roadway had been reopened as of 6:30 p.m.