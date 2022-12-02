More details revealed in Guttenberg care facility fire

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) -- More details are pouring in about a destructive fire that leveled a group home in Guttenberg on Thursday night.
It wasn't just the five residents taken to the hospital on Thursday night, but the sixth victim was an employee of Imagine the Possibilities, who was taken in for smoke inhalation. The worker had been helping get people out of the home after the fire broke out.
The fire broke out before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. By the time first responders arrived at 8:33 p.m., the home was already engulfed in flames.
It appears as though the fire either originated or was centered around a car parked in the home's car port. Betty Butz, who lives next door, said that they were evacuated shortly after first responders arrived.
Butz told KWWL, "The deputy came over to our car and said I'll let you know when you can leave. It was really scary. The flames were shooting really high and it was so windy."
Butz and her husband stayed with her son overnight. They were worried that the wind on Thursday night would spread the flames to her home, but that did not happen.
We'll be sure to update you when more details on the fire become available.