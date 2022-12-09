More details revealed about C6-Zero's history

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- More details are being revealed about the company C6-Zero, which suffered a catastrophic explosion in Marengo on Thursday.
Throughout Thursday and Friday, KWWL has learned of a number of allegations that have been levied against the company. The allegations pertain to previous business dealings of the company's owner, Howard Brand. However, according to the Marengo Chief of Police, the Marengo facility is legitimate.
C6-Zero's website says that it's a remanufacturing company that converts asphalt shingles into other products, like fiberglass, gravel, and diesel oil.
This is not Brand's first company attempt to use this procedure, but history of the procedure was also found in Colorado, Idaho, and Texas.
The one in Colorado, called "Brand Technologies," was designated an illegal dumping site by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
However, in a statement from C6-Zero, the company says that it was a personal issue for Brand, unrelated to the company. The matter was resolved without further action.
KWWL has reached out to the Colorado state government to learn more, but they have not given a response.
Police Chief Ben Gray says that he's seen the inside of the Marengo facility, and says that it's exactly what they say it is.
"We were certainly aware of what they were doing. We’ve toured the facility and been given a rundown on how operations work at the facility," Gray told KWWL.
This is not the first fire at the facility, though. In October, another fire took place when workers were welding a container that had chemicals inside, which caught on fire.
There have been other allegations in other states, but KWWL was unable to independently confirm those allegations.
In the meantime, C6-Zero says that they are working closely with state investigators about the fire, and Chief Gray confirms they've been in close communication.