Monticello Middle School closed on Monday due to leak in heating system

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monticello Middle School is closed on Monday due to a "freon leak in the heating & cooling system," the school announced Sunday night in a Facebook post.
The closure is only for the middle school, Shannon, Carpenter, and the high school have classes as regularly scheduled.
In a follow-up post, the school's superintendent Brian Jaeger explained that the air in the middle school circulates under a different system from the high school. Due to this, Jaeger says that the high school has no chance of freon exposure.