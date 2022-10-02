Missouri Man dies from injuries sustained in Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – A Missouri man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Cedar Falls Saturday morning.
According to Cedar Falls police, the accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Viking Road, just east of the Hudson Road intersection.
Cedar Falls Police identified the motorcyclist as 50-year-old Scott Waterman of Washington, Missouri.
Waterman rear-ended a car that had slowed to make a turn. He had life-threatening injuries and was taken by first responders to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo before he succumbed to his injuries.
No one in the car hit by the motorcycle was hurt.