Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missing Hiawatha man located, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Robert Stamp

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that Brian Robert Stamp has been located on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: The Hiawatha Police Department is searching for a 42-year-old man who was last seen on Friday, July 21.

Brian Robert Stamp was last seen by his residence on July 21. Video surveillance systems show Stamp walking southbound on Center Point Road near Blairs Ferry Road around 2:39 p.m. on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

Stamp is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 lbs, and has a long beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a white or light-colored beanie.

If you have information regarding Brian’s whereabouts, contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 319-393-1212 or call the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

