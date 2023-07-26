Missing Hiawatha man located, authorities say

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that Brian Robert Stamp has been located on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL: The Hiawatha Police Department is searching for a 42-year-old man who was last seen on Friday, July 21.
Brian Robert Stamp was last seen by his residence on July 21. Video surveillance systems show Stamp walking southbound on Center Point Road near Blairs Ferry Road around 2:39 p.m. on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
Stamp is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 lbs, and has a long beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a white or light-colored beanie.
If you have information regarding Brian’s whereabouts, contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 319-393-1212 or call the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.