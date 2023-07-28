Missing 14-year-old girl found alive in Burlington; Amber Alert cancelled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A missing 14-year-old girl has been found alive in Burlington, according to the local Police Department.
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday night for the missing teenager, with officials saying an abduction of the teen was possible.
In a statement from Burlington Police on Friday, they said, "Thank you to the public for assistance in this matter. The facts and circumstances surrounding this Amber Alert are still under investigation. No further information will be released at this time."