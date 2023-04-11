Miskimen appointed to fill empty seat on Marion City Council

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A community engagement professional and former local journalist is the newest member of the Marion City Council.
Gage Miskimen was appointed to fill the Ward One vacancy, a seat that opened on March 31 when Colette Atkins resigned from the council. Miskimen, 26, took the oath of office immediately after his appointment on Thursday.
A press release from the city says Miskimen grew up within the Ward One boundaries on Marion’s south side. He graduated from Marion High School and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and cinema from the University of Iowa.
“I care deeply about Marion and Eastern Iowa,” Miskimen said. “I’m a young professional from Marion who has returned home to the area to contribute to the city’s continued success. I hope that my involvement in local government can help inspire others to get involved as well.”
Miskimen hopes to inspire and energize the next generation of community leaders.
His appointment runs through the end of this year. The seat will appear on the ballot for the municipal election in November.