Minnesota man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle accident

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Minnesota man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Allamakee County yesterday afternoon.
The Allamakee County Sheriff said it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road north of the intersection of Wexford Hollow Drive, between Harpers Ferry and Lansing.
Paul Werner, 62, of Shakopee, Minnesota was riding the motorcycle south on Great River Road when he failed to make the curve and lost control. He died at the scene from his injuries.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.