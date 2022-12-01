Michigan's McNamara transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY(KWWL)- The Iowa Hawkeye football program lands a big one.
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announcing on social media tonight that he is joining the Hawkeyes after recently entering the transfer portal.
Mcnamara was a four star recruit out of high school with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Georgia.
In 2021, McNamara led Michigan to the big ten title and a spot in the college football playoff. But this year he lost the starting job to J.J. Mccarthy.
Mcnamara joins the Hawkeyes with two years of eligibility remaining.