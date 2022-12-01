 Skip to main content
Michigan's McNamara transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY(KWWL)- The Iowa Hawkeye football program lands a big one.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announcing on social media tonight that he is joining the Hawkeyes after recently entering the transfer portal.

Mcnamara was a four star recruit out of high school with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Georgia.

In 2021, McNamara led Michigan to the big ten title and a spot in the college football playoff. But this year he lost the starting job to J.J. Mccarthy.

Mcnamara joins the Hawkeyes with two years of eligibility remaining.

