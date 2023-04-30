Members of Iowa City Sudanese community protests conflict in Sudan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Fighting continued this weekend in Sudan despite a fragile truce between the country's two rival generals.
On April 15, fighting erupted between Sudan's military, which took power in a coup two years ago, and a powerful para-military force known as the Rapid Support Forces.
'"These two generals don't want the civilian government," Mohamed Ahmed said. "Every one of them wants to be the leader of that country, and each one has his army, and the civilians are the only victim of that."
Two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's transition to democracy. They are now rivals battling for control.
"There are two armies in the country," Ahmed said. "They cannot coexist because they have different leadership and ambitions."
Ahmed was one of several members of the Sudanese community in Iowa City who took part in a rally on the Pentacrest on Saturday, protesting the war in Sudan.
According to the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, at least 2,023 civilians have been hurt.
The Sudanese Healthy Ministry estimates 528 people have died, and 4,500 civilians and soldiers have been injured.
"They don't care about the people, they care only about themselves, enriching themselves, and everyone wants to make as much of an army around himself to protect himself or his wealth," Ahmed said. "They don't care about the world. They don't care about their own citizens."
Ahmed says it is painful to watch what is happening inside the country from thousands of miles away in Coralville.
"I'm thinking about it 24/," he said.
His parents, brothers, sisters and extended family have safely made it out of the country to Egypt after a harrowing 48-hour journey by road.
"The fighting is actually taking place inside the neighborhoods, so life is getting harder and harder," he said. "Anyone can die, just if you step outside your door."
Ahmed still has friends who have stayed inside the country, and he can keep in touch with them through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. So far, they are okay, but if things continue at this pace in the coming days, he worries things will become much worse.
"Eventually, since the country is in a state of war, there is not going to be any means of life. Work, economy, health care and schools are all these are going to collapse," he said. "They are actually collapsing. The schools are closed for over six months. The health sector is collapsing. Eventually, they will be leaving, or if they stayed there, they will need help."
Ahmed hopes to galvanize people to take action. During the rally, they encourage people to contact their representatives and pressure President Biden and the White House to do more.
"We wanted the influential people in the states like governor's senators, President White House Department of State, they want them to put pressure on these two war generals, who started this war, to stop it," Ahmed said.
Ahmed called on President Biden to impose sanctions and designate the generals as war criminals.
In addition to contacting politicians, Ahmed is also encouraging people to support the humanitarian efforts of the groups working to help those still inside the country.
"You can imagine somebody just fled his home with nothing on his possession," Ahmed said. "These people, if they didn't die from a bullet, they could eventually die from hunger, from lack of medication from the basic necessities of life."
According to the International Medical Corps, more than 21,000 people have fled Sudan to neighboring countries since the violence started.
So far, both generals have dug in and demanded the other surrender. Ahmed said he hopes the war will end soon and things will get better for Sudan's people. He said he'll continue to draw attention to what is happening in the country for as long as it lasts.
"We will keep pushing toward getting this war to stop," he said. "Getting help from wherever can help us."