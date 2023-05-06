Meet the three horse from Iowa racing in the Kentucky Derby

IOWA (KWWL) -- Only 20 horses get to compete at Churchill Downs in this weekend's Kentucky Derby, and three of them have ties to Iowa.
Angel of Empire, one of the favorites in the race with 4-1 odds is owned by Ankeny-based Albaugh Family Stables. He brought home the trophy from the Arkansas Derby on April 1.
Albaugh Family Stables also has ownership stakes in two other horses, Jace's Road and Cyclone Mischief.
Winning the Kentucky Derby is on Dennis Albaugh's bucket list and now all eyes are on Angel of Empire to bring home the prized trophy.
As of Saturday afternoon, Jace's Road had 29 to 1 odds and Cyslone Mischief had 31-1 odds.
Learn more about the three horse from Iowa here:
Angel of Empire:
- Odds: 4-1
- Post Position: Number 14
- Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Breeder: Forgotten Land Investment Inc and Black Diamond Equine Group
- Earnings: $1,026,386
Jace's Road:
- Odds: 31-1
- Post Position: 12
- Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Breeder: Colts Neck Stables LLC
- Earnings: $200,350
Cyclone Mischief:
- Odds: 29-1
- Post Position: 21
- Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons
- Trainer: Dale Romans
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Breeder: Castleton Lyons and Kilboy Estate
- Earnings: $137,525