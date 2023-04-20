Medical marijuana cards rapidly increasing in Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- April 20, or 4/20, is what many consider the biggest drug holiday of the year, a celebration of cannabis culture.
Recreational marijuana is not legal in Iowa. However, since 2018, licensed dispensaries have been able to give out medical marijuana.
Since then, interest has been growing, with total sales topping $10 million in 2022. The number of Iowans with active cards increased by hundreds each month, from 7,800 in December 2021 to nearly 15,000 in December 2022.
Lucas Nelson of Bud and Mary's says that attitudes are changing.
Nelson said, "It's been very grassroots. I had a good experience, and now I'm telling someone, and then that person had a good experience and is telling someone and that just kind of has trickled through the entire state like that."
Nelson says that he also attributes the growth to a move that state lawmakers made in 2020 to remove a 3% THC cap.