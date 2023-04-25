McGregor stems rising waters, but businesses still feeling the impact

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL) -- McGregor continues to deal with the rising waters of the Mississippi. Now, the first set of homes near the river are evacuated with the city working to keep the water from going any farther.
A lot of the city's riverfront area is currently underwater. City officials tell KWWL that they hope the measures they have in place should prevent any more of the city from going under.
As of Tuesday, water levels are a bit over 22 feet near McGregor. The city's riverside park and the Big Buoys Tiki Bar are all under water.
Experts estimate that water levels will stop rising by the end of the week, but they expect it to go up another 2 feet by then.
With the flood wall in place, local business owners like Jenny Stollenwerk feel as though the city has done what they can to protect the citizens.
She said, "I am concerned about the water potentially coming into town but at the same time the city has done such a good job of preparing."
Stollenwerk says she hopes people will still visit her store even as flooding persists.
The water levels are expected to peak at just over 24 feet, the second highest that the area has ever seen.
In 2019, the river crested at 21.75 feet, which the current waters have surpassed - and it has yet to crest yet.