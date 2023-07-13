Matt Campbell addresses gambling investigation at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, TX (KWWL) -- The Iowa Cyclone football program is looking to bounce back from a dismal 4-8 season including 1-8 and a least place finish in the Big 12.
The conference Media has picked the Cyclones 10th in the expanded 14 team league. And the Cyclones came under scrutiny at Big 12 Media Days. The first question fired at head coach Matt Campbell was a gambling investigation that allegedly includes Iowa State Starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers. Campbell addressed the situation.
Matt Campbell/ISU Head Coach "That investigation is ongoing and continues to not have a lot of clarity to it but I think we are closer to getting clarity the thing I appreciate is that have allowed me to be removed from the process and just give me the results once the results come my way. the thing I would say for any of our young men is that either or not involved in this is you are teaching 18-22 year old men."
Iowa State opens the season against the UNI Panthers on September 2nd at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.