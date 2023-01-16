Martin Luther King Jr. visited Iowa in 1959

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- We're all familiar with Martin Luther King Jr's fight for racial equality during the civil rights movement - organizing peaceful marches and rallies. But did you know that Dr. King visited Waterloo and other surrounding cities? Back in 1959, King and his wife Coretta came to Black Hawk County.
King spoke at the Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, which is now the University of Northern Iowa. The couple also visited the public library, the Black's Building, area churches, and the Russell Lamson Hotel. King also made a stop by the University of Iowa that year.
It was Anna Mae Weems who convinced King to come here. Being around the time of school segregation, Belinda Creighton Smith says it was a hotbed for racial tension - with protests, marches, and demonstrations.
Smith said, It was as though he blessed the work that we were doing, recognized it, and also invigorated us to do what we we needed to be doing. We were going to need to be in for the long haul - that it was something we could not stop.
Smith is now the Pastor at Faith Temple American Baptist Church. She says Dr. King's work drives what she does there because her ministry is a social justice ministry.