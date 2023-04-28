Marquette businesses open and ready despite flooding; water crests around 23 feet

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marquette businesses continue to struggle with getting customers in the wake of recent flooding on the Mississippi River.
When it comes to flood prevention, the work is essentially done, and the water isn't going any farther at this point. However, some business owners say that it's still keeping visitors out.
Some businesses such as the Riverside Marquette Café and Bar are as busy as ever, but its customers tend to be mostly locals. Businesses that rely on tourism are feeling more strain.
Kandi Gillitzer, owner of the Schoolhouse Mall, says that she's seen a sharp decrease in foot traffic with the flood.
Gillitzer said, "Well our business has definitely dwindled a bit. Our foot traffic is lighter. In fact we had to close last Friday in preparation so people could prepare."
With the flooding's impact expected to stick around for another few weeks, Gillitzer has been trying to get the word out online that her business is still open, and hopes as the water drops that foot traffic will rise.
Marquette's Mayor told KWWL that at this point, they're waiting for the water to recede so they begin cleaning up.
On Friday, the river near Marquette peaked at under 23 feet, the third highest flood in the area's history.