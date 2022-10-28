Mark Howard recommended for Cedar Falls Police Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls City Council will be considering Mark Howard to be appointed to Police Chief during their next meeting on November 7. The announcement was made Friday afternoon.
Howard has served with Cedar Falls Public Safety since 2007. Howard has served as a Police Officer, Lieutenant, Captain, and is currently the Acting Police Chief.
Howard also served with the Waverly Police Department for ten years. He is also a graduate from the University of Northern Iowa and holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy.
Following the interview process between candidate Jeff Sitzmann and Howard, Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines, and Public Safety Director Craig Berte ultimately recommended Howard for the Police Chief position.
The City of Cedar Falls plans to update the community as the selection process moves forward.