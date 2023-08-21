Marion Public Library to host Grand Opening on Saturday

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a soft-launch at a new location last fall, the Marion Public Library will be hosting its Grand Opening on Saturday, August 26.
After damage caused by the 2020 derecho, the library transferred to a new location that opened in November 2022.
The day's festivities will begin at 8:45 a.m. with a "brief program" that's followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, a cooking demonstration, storytimes, a scavenger hunt with giveaways, and demonstrations with the library’s MakerSpace technology are scheduled.
Library Director Bill Carroll said in a press release, "We are eager to celebrate this achievement with our patrons and community, as well as showcase additional programs and space offerings that weren’t originally seen during our soft opening [in November 2022].”
For more information, visit the Marion Public Library's website.