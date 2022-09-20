Marion Public Library releases update on building construction

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Public Library still has no opening date as construction is being finalized in the new building. The Library had hopes of opening after Labor Day.
The Library closed down its previous location in June before beginning renovations at a new building location.
The Library posted an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
"We do not have an opening date yet, but the Library Board is continuing to monitor both the progress of construction and the readiness of the collection," the Library said in the post.
"We have had some construction delays and supply shortages which were out of our control. Unfortunately, we are unable to set an opening date until we have a better idea of when construction will be completed."
According to the Library Director Bill Carroll, new features such as a culinary learning area and a green screen recording room will be added in the new building.