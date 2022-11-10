Marion Public Library opens new location

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Public Library is starting a new chapter, opening their new building on Thursday.
The old library was damaged beyond repair in the 2020 derecho. Now, more than 800 days since then, they're reopening their doors.
The new building will have a variety of features, including a culinary learning area, a reading terrace, and a green screen recording room.
Guests also have access the full library collection, Wi-Fi, computer stations, and a curbside delivery service.
A grand opening celebration will take place at a later date.
Library hours will be:
- Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.