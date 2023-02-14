Marion Police still searching for missing 83-year-old

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department has provided new details in the disappearance of 83-year-old Ted Wolf, who has been missing since January 16.
In an updated press release, Police say that Wolf was last seen at a BP gas station in Walford on January 16, the date he was listed as missing.
Surveillance footage showed Wolf getting gas and then briefly entering the store. Wolf was then seen heading northbound on Highway 151 at around 4:42 p.m.
Wolf was also captured by video driving on the highway a few minutes later.
If anyone has any information regarding Wolf's whereabouts, contact Marion Police at 319-377-1511.