Marion Police release more info on missing man

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department has released more information about missing 83-year-old Theodore Wolf.
Wolf was involved in a minor vehicle accident around 4:00 p.m. in Johnson County on Monday, January 16. The accident happened on Highway 965 at Amana Road, but Police were not called to the scene.
Wolf and the other driver exchanged information, but Wolf was not seen after the crash. He was last seen heading west on County Rd 120 from Highway 965.
According to Police, Wolf has heading toward a scheduled appointment, which he did not end up arriving to. They say that his phone was not with him either.
If you see Wolf or his red 2018 Ford Edge SUV, please contact Marion Police at (319)-377-1511.