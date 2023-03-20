Marion Police Department trying new scheduling initiatives to increase recruitment

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Similar to many other police departments across the country, the Marion Police Department is trying new scheduling initiatives to fill open positions.
In an attempt to be more appealing and improve staff morale, the department switched from eight hour shifts with two days off, to twelve hours shifts with three days off.
Leaders feel that this change allows staff more free time and is less stressful on officers. In all, they'll receive an additional seventy days off out of the entire year.
Marion Police Public Information Officer Tom Daubs explained how it all works.
Daubs said, "It's kind of a win-win from the patrol division. You have two shifts that are twelve hours, then you're off two shifts, then you work three and you're off three. So essentially every other weekend you're off Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and so far so good. That's been a huge shot in the morale arm, because the officers really enjoy that, and when you do the math that means you're only working six months out of the year."
The department has also increased the resident requirement. The previous rule required individuals to live within ten miles of the police department. However, the new change allows an individual to live up to seventy miles away.