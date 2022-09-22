Marion Police Department asking public to update security camera registry

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department has re-launched its surveillance camera registry, allowing businesses and residents to register the location of their cameras.
“As outdoor security systems or video doorbells have become more affordable, they are more common in residential neighborhoods,” said Mike Kitsmiller, chief of police for the Marion Police Department.
According to the department, registering private cameras can save investigators time in solving crimes or missing person cases.
“This is an opportunity for our residents and businesses to play an active role in public safety.”
Registering a camera does not give police a direct access to the feed. It simply gives them location and owner information.
Residents and local businesses can register their private cameras with the Marion Police Department here.
If you have previously registered your camera with the Department, they are requesting that you re-register the camera.