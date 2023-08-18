 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Marion installs automated traffic enforcement cameras; 30 day warning period in effect

By Andrew Pearce

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The city of Marion has installed automated traffic enforcement cameras, and beginning on Friday a 30-day warning period will be in effect before citations will be given to violators.

The cameras are located at Highway 100 and East Post Road and Highway 13 and Highway 151. These cameras detect speeding and red light violations.

During the warning period, violators will receive a written warning instead of a citation. After the 30 day warning period expires, citations will be written.

Warnings or citations will be given to those speeding at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit.

Marion also has a mobile ATE camera that can be placed in different locations that are deemed safety risks, such as construction zones. When the unit is deployed, police will announce it no less than 12 hours in advance via social media.

