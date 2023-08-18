Marion installs automated traffic enforcement cameras; 30 day warning period in effect

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The city of Marion has installed automated traffic enforcement cameras, and beginning on Friday a 30-day warning period will be in effect before citations will be given to violators.
The cameras are located at Highway 100 and East Post Road and Highway 13 and Highway 151. These cameras detect speeding and red light violations.
During the warning period, violators will receive a written warning instead of a citation. After the 30 day warning period expires, citations will be written.
Warnings or citations will be given to those speeding at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit.
Marion also has a mobile ATE camera that can be placed in different locations that are deemed safety risks, such as construction zones. When the unit is deployed, police will announce it no less than 12 hours in advance via social media.