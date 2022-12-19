 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Marengo officials and residents concerned over continued threat of C6-Zero site

  • Updated
MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The people of Marengo still have questions after the Iowa DNR issued an emergency order against C6-Zero following an explosion at the facility that hurt about 30 people.

The DNR emergency order, among other things, described the site as a continued danger to both the surrounding environment and the public. They were ordered by the DNR to cease all operations at the facility.

The DNR's emergency order details contamination of the Iowa River and surrounding groundwater originating from runoff from fighting the fire two weeks ago. 

However, Ben Gray, Chief of Marengo Police, says that does not mean there is a direct threat to the residents of Marengo.

Gray told KWWL, "The drinking water goes through its normal testing process all the time. Really what we're looking at is groundwater and runoff from the site itself. Potentially a sanitary sewer system."

Gray says that they know some of the contaminants are from the fire. However, the other contaminants found in the runoff from chemicals at the site are still being determined.

Gray also says that while residents shouldn't be concerned about their drinking water, the city is concerned that they might end up footing the bill for the mess. 