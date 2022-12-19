Marengo officials and residents concerned over continued threat of C6-Zero site

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The people of Marengo still have questions after the Iowa DNR issued an emergency order against C6-Zero following an explosion at the facility that hurt about 30 people.
The DNR emergency order, among other things, described the site as a continued danger to both the surrounding environment and the public. They were ordered by the DNR to cease all operations at the facility.
The DNR's emergency order details contamination of the Iowa River and surrounding groundwater originating from runoff from fighting the fire two weeks ago.
However, Ben Gray, Chief of Marengo Police, says that does not mean there is a direct threat to the residents of Marengo.
Gray told KWWL, "The drinking water goes through its normal testing process all the time. Really what we're looking at is groundwater and runoff from the site itself. Potentially a sanitary sewer system."
Gray says that they know some of the contaminants are from the fire. However, the other contaminants found in the runoff from chemicals at the site are still being determined.
Gray also says that while residents shouldn't be concerned about their drinking water, the city is concerned that they might end up footing the bill for the mess.