Marengo man killed in drag race crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 74-year-old Marengo man died of his injuries sustained from a drag race crash on Sunday.
On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., dispatch received an ambulance request to Tri State Raceway in Earlville. The caller said that a drag race vehicle was involved in a crash.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 74-year-old Gary McMann. He was transported to a Manchester hospital where he died of his injuries.
Upon investigation, it was determined that after the drag race, the dragster did not slow down or pull a parachute. This resulted in the vehicle rolling through a sand trap safety area and flipping into a cornfield.
The incident remains under investigation.