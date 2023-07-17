March held in Davenport to raise awareness for building collapse victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A group of 50 people marched to City Hall in Davenport over the weekend to raise awareness for those killed in a building collapse in late May.
Marchers began with a prayer before heading out with megaphones and signs. They are asking for change as they memorialize the three people who were killed.
Several lawsuits have been filed against the city of Davenport, as well as Andrew Wold, the owner of the since demolished building. Now, activists are asking them to take responsibility for the collapse.
Katie Stewart, an activist who joined the march, told reporters, "I would plead for the city officials, along with Wold, or anybody that has ties to this, inspectors, anybody that knew why it happened and was part of the problem, to just come up and face it. Resign now. We are coming for everybody."
The building collapsed on May 28. Activists say that they plan to hold vigils for all three victims on the 28th of each month this year.