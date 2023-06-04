Man's body recovered from apartment building rubble in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- One week after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, authorities are saying one person has been found dead in the rubble.
KWQC, the NBC affiliate in the Quad Cities, is reporting the body of Branden Colvin, Sr., was recovered Saturday. Davenport police confirmed the man's death, according to a story posted on the station's website.
Two other people remain unaccounted for and are feared dead. Authorities have identified them as Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.
Davenport officials are planning a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday, according to KWQC.
A portion of the six-story structure crashed to the ground on May 28th. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.