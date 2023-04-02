Man who tried to run from Cedar Falls police arrested on multiple gun charges

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was arrested on multiple weapons charges after a foot chase in Cedar Falls.
Police took Shaquan Coffer into custody early Sunday morning. He's charged with felon in control of a firearm, interference with official acts while possessing a firearm, third-degree theft for possessing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
The foot pursuit began after police received a call about a possible domestic assault happening inside a moving vehicle. Police pulled over Coffer's vehicle near the intersection of 1st Street and Clay Street.
According to police, Coffer got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and attempted to run from officers. Authorities say Coffer tossed away a stolen gun during the foot chase. The weapon was recovered by police.