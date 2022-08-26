Man rescued from a grain bin in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was rescued from a grain bin in Hardin County on Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of a man trapped in a grain bin around 11:16 a.m.
By 12:36 p.m. the man had been successfully rescued from the grain bin with the help of all Hardin County Fire Departments and EMS services.
The man was conscious and breathing at the time of the rescue, and he was transported to an area hospital.
Other agencies that assisted in the incident:
- Ackley Fire Department
- Ackley Ambulance
- Alden Fire Department
- Buckeye Fire Department
- Eldora Fire Rescue
- Eldora EMS
- Hubbard Fire Department
- Hubbard Ambulance
- New Providence Fire Department
- Radcliffe Fire Department
- Steamboat Rock Fire Department
- Union Volunteer Fire Department
- Union Ambulance
- Whitten Fire Department
- Hardin County Emergency Squad
- Hardin County Emergency Management
- Air Care