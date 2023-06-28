 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Man injured in overnight Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An overnight shooting in Waterloo injured a man.

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Harrison St. shortly 1 a.m. Wednesday. They found the man outside a convenience store on Logan Ave. suffering from two gunshot wounds -- one to the collarbone and one to the leg.

The man told police he was riding his bike near the 700 block of Logan Ave. when he was shot south. Officers found shell casings in the 300 block of Logan Ave.

The man was taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

No one has been arrested.

