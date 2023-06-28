Man injured in overnight Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An overnight shooting in Waterloo injured a man.
Police say they received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Harrison St. shortly 1 a.m. Wednesday. They found the man outside a convenience store on Logan Ave. suffering from two gunshot wounds -- one to the collarbone and one to the leg.
The man told police he was riding his bike near the 700 block of Logan Ave. when he was shot south. Officers found shell casings in the 300 block of Logan Ave.
The man was taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.