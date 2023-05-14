Man Injured in overnight shooting near University of Iowa campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Iowa campus that injured a man late Saturday.
Just before midnight, officers responded to the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Ave. and Gilbert St. after hearing multiple shots.
When police arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk next to the park ramp suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say he suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police the person who fired the shots ran from the area, along with several other people involved in an altercation that happened before the shooting.
University of Iowa police sent out a series of "Hawk Alerts" overnight warning students of the shooting.
The first "Hawk Alert" said two men with guns were seen near the parking ramp. In a second "Hawk Alert", officials initially said two people were injured. The third "Hawk Alert" authorities said they believe the shooting to be an isolated situation.
This marks the second weekend in a row that Iowa City police have dealt with violence along Gilbert Street. On May 6th, three people were stabbed after a large fight broke out near the E. Burlington Street intersection -- about five block away. Three people are facing charges connected to the stabbings.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KWWL on air and online as more details become available.