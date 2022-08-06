Man drowns while saving 8 year old in Iowa River

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man has died after diving after an 8-year-old drowning in the Iowa River Friday.
The Johnson County Sheriff's office says Wegayewu Faris from Coralville dived into the river near the River Junction Access, after seeing the 8-year-old struggling. A nearby kayaker was able to assist in saving the child, but Faris went underwater.
After an hour long search, the sheriff's deputies were able to find Faris' body and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Bystanders performed CPR on the child, and he was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he's expected to recover.
Faris and the child were not related, but were fishing together on the river. The Sheriff's office says Faris and the bystander were instrumental in saving the kid's life.
The incident is still under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Numerous emergency crews responded to the scene including the Johnson County Conservation, Johnson County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol and others.