Man charged in 2020 Waterloo murder plans to argue self-defense

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A man charged with killing two people in Waterloo in September 2020 plans to argue the shooting was in self-defense. That is according to court documents filed by his public defenders on Friday.
Willie Edward Saffold Jr. is charged with killing Dacarious Burkett and Takeya Hogan-Camp in September 2020 along the 500 block of W. 4th Street.
At the time, police believed that "multiple shots had been fired by multiple people."
Prior to being charged with murder, authorities charged Saffold Jr. with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in connection to the deadly nightclub shooting.
Saffold is set to go on trial at the end of May.